Krewe of Orpheus celebrates 30th anniversary, announces celebrity Monarchs

NEW ORLEANS — Looking ahead to the Carnival season, the Krewe of Orpheus announced who will be their celebrity Monarchs this year.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Darren Criss, and international pop star Joey Fatone of NSYNC will reign as Orpheus monarchs for the 2023 Carnival Season.

Fatone will also headline the post-parade gala, Orpheuscapade, which is open to the public.

The Krewe of Orpheus celebrates its 30th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 20, as they roll Uptown with a procession of 42 floats, 1,500 members, and 30 marching units. The krewe’s theme this year is ‘Dark Dictums of Childhood’.

“The Krewe of Orpheus is well-known across the world for our celebrity monarchs and impressive Orpheuscapade entertainment lineup,” says captain Sonny Borey. “Our 2023 monarchs include legends of music, film, and television that could only be brought together on Lundi Gras evening.”

In honor of the parade’s milestone 30th anniversary, joining Fatone and Criss in the parade and at Orpheuscapade will be a tribute to the 90s – A Boy Band Mardi Gras. The impressive lineup includes favorite boy band members Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, Jamie Jones of All-4-One, and Ryan Cabrera.

“We’re going back to our roots with this 90s tribute lineup,” says Borey. “With over 80 million albums sold, a billion online streams and countless awards, these music icons singing their mega hits is a can’t miss celebration.”