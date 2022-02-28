Highlights from the Krewe of Orpheus

The last of the night time Super krewes is in the books for Mardi Gras 2022. Here are some of the sights.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Orpheus has a tremendous night for parading and it didn't disappoint. Some of the area's top bands along with some of the prettiest floats in Carnival made their way down St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street and then on to Tchoupitoulas.

The Krewe of Orpheus, started by New Orleans born entertainer Harry Connick Jr., is the last of the night time super krewes heading into Mardi Gras Day.

After a year away because of COVID, this Mardi Gras season has seen spectacularly good weather for the occasion. Here are some of the video highlights from the Krewe.