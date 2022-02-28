Rex arrives to begin reign over Carnival 2022

James Reiss III arrived on the New Orleans riverfront Monday evening to begin his reign over Carnival 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — Rex 2022, James Reiss III arrived at the New Orleans riverfront Monday evening to begin his reign over the city for Carnival.

"It is a true honor to serve as Rex 2022, King of Carnival," said the king. "It is really amazing to see people back out and celebrating Carnival."

Rex, like all krewes in 2021, was sidelined by the COVID pandemic. Carnival season 2022 so far has been blessed with great weather and the forecast for Mardi Gras Day is hard to beat, with temperatures not quite hitting 70 degrees, sun and clear.

"I hope everyone has an amazing time tomorrow and celebrates, with me, a resurgence of our wonderful city."

New Orleans has kept its indoor mask mandate in place but few masks - other than those worn as costume, have been seen around town.

Reiss, a graduate of Metairie Park Country Day and Ole Miss, is Executive Vice President of First Horizon Advisors, the wealth advisory division of First Horizon Bank (formerly Iberia Bank).

Like all Kings of Carnival, Reiss has a record of serving his community. In his case, that includes serving his country, with more than 10 years of military service as a U.S. Marine, as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan where he piloted AH-1W Supercobra attack helicopters.

During his military career, he was awarded numerous ribbons, awards, commendations, and medals, including six Air Medals, two for individual heroism, and the Distinguished Flying Cross with Combat “V” for heroism while serving with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 in Afghanistan. After ten years of active service, he left the Marine Corps as a Captain in 2005.

Since then he has served many military organizations, including the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8973.