Zulu Royalty ready to reign over Mardi Gras 2022

"Rudy" Davis and Crystal Guillemet are ready for the opportunity of a lifetime.

NEW ORLEANS — Zulu's king and queen arrived at the New Orleans lakefront late Monday afternoon to begin their reign over Lundi and Mardi Gras festivities.

Randolph "Rudy" Davis will serve as the King, while his fiancee, Crystal Guillemet, will serve as Queen.

According to NOLA.com, both Davis and Guillemet work in the health administration sector.

Both grew up in and around the culture of Zulu and are delighted to be serving as the king and queen.