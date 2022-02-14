New krewe emerges from ex-Nyx members

The group will parade with the Krewe of Sparta on Saturday, Feb. 19.

NEW ORLEANS — Several former members of the Krewe of Nyx will join forces with a long-time parading organization to form the Mystical Order of the Phoenix.

The organization will roll its first parade this year with about 400 riders.

The founding members are a set of former members of the Krewe of Nyx, and is now about twice the size of the current Nyx.

They will join the Knights of Sparta in Mardi Gras for their Spartan Parade.

However, Phoenix will maintain its identity as a female organization and will roll behind the Spartan line up. This year, the group will have all sorts of unique throws, including beadless ones, ice-themed items, and signature decorated platters.

"We're so excited and we couldn't be happier to be with the Krewe of Sparta. Together we are going to throw a fabulous parade. We think that what we've put together in terms of throws and costumes and excitement and bands is just going to be phenomenal for our inaugural ride. We hope that everybody comes out," said Karen Boudrie, Co-Founder, Mystical Order of the Phoenix.

The inaugural Phoenix- Sparta parade will roll on Saturday February 19 at 5:30 pm along the Uptown route beginning at Jefferson Avenue.