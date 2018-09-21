Having had tremendous success with its Celebration in the Oaks holiday event, City Park is pulling out the stops for Halloween this season, using some of the people behind The Mortuary Haunted Mansion to put together 'Scout Island Scream Park.'

Organizers promise "the largest Halloween event in New Orleans" that it will scare the ____ out of you, if you want it to. There will also be family-friendly events like hayrides and a carnival.

Scout Island, a wooded area in City Park will be transformed into a "land of terror" that includes The Devil’s Swamp Haunted Terror Tour, Zombie Outbreak Battlefield, Scream Factory Haunted Fun House, Cirque du Fear Fright Zone, The Horseman’s Fright Zone, Blood Bayou Fright Zone, The Kraken Beer & Spirits Pirate Music Club, Carnival Rides, and more.

Families with small children can attend early to take part in the pumpkin patch, hay ride and the Scare-Free Kids Zone.

Scout Island Scream Park will debut on October 5 and run every weekend through November 3rd. Visit ScoutIslandScreamPark.com for tickets, more details, and FAQs.

Ticket Prices:

Guests can bring any Coca-Cola product to the gate to receive $5 off the admission price.

1 DAY GENERAL ADMISSION

$15; Includes:

Entry to Scout Island

Cirque du Fear Fright Zone

The Horseman’s Fright Zone

Blood Bayou Fright Zone

The Kraken - Beer & Spirits Pirate Music Club

The Grind: Sideshows, Fortune & Magic

Scare-Free Kids Zone

Access to Food, Drinks, Music

Optional a la carte in addition to the above $15 General Admission

These tickets are not available to purchase online (only in person on the island)

$20 – The Devil’s Swamp (Haunted Terror tour once)

$25 – Zombie Outbreak Battlefield (Combat Live once)

$10 – The Scream Factory (Haunted Fun House once)

$5 – Hay Ride Once (scare free; only open 4 pm to 7 pm)

$8 – Per Carnival Ride

1 DAY GENERAL ADMISSION UNLIMITED ALL ACCESS TICKET

$49; Includes:

General Admission plus all night Unlimited Access to:

The Devil’s Swamp Haunted Terror Tour

Zombie Outbreak Battlefield

The Scream Factory Haunted Fun House

Hay Ride (scare-free; only open 4 pm to 7 pm)

Unlimited Carnival Rides

Cirque du Fear Fright Zone

The Horseman’s Fright Zone

Blood Bayou Fright Zone

The Kraken - Beer & Spirits Pirate Music Club

The Grind: Sideshows, Fortune & Magic

Scare-Free Kids Zone

Access to Food, Drinks, Music

1 DAY VIP UNLIMITED ALL ACCESS TICKET “Skip all the general admission lines”

$79; Includes:

Unlimited access to all attractions and rides

