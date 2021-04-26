x
Jon Batiste, NOCCA and St. Aug alum takes home Oscar for best musical score

Jon Batiste, from left, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for "Soul," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

NEW ORLEANS — Jon Batiste, a Metairie native who honed his musical skills at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and St. Augustine High School, continued his victory tour of the major awards Sunday night, winning the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on the animated movie Soul.

Batiste collaborated with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the score of the movie that was also honored as the Best Animated Film.

Soul is the story of a music teacher who is killed on the way to his dream job and whose Soul then tries to get back to earth.

Batiste, who is best known as the musical director for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has captured the award for Best Original Score at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards.

Blanchard was the second Black artist to receive the award for Best Original Score. Herbie Hancock received the award in 1987.

Batiste humbly Tweeted his approval of the honor, saying simply "Today was a very good day."

