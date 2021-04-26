Jon Batiste, NOCCA and St. Aug alum takes home Oscar for best musical score

Batiste collaborated with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the score of the movie Soul, which was also honored as the Best Animated Film.

NEW ORLEANS — Jon Batiste, a Metairie native who honed his musical skills at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and St. Augustine High School, continued his victory tour of the major awards Sunday night, winning the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work on the animated movie Soul.

Soul is the story of a music teacher who is killed on the way to his dream job and whose Soul then tries to get back to earth.

Batiste, who is best known as the musical director for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, has captured the award for Best Original Score at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards.

Batiste humbly Tweeted his approval of the honor, saying simply "Today was a very good day."