March Madness Music Fest is free, but you need to register first

The three day music festival features Khalid, Imagine Dragons, Arcade Fire, and local artists such as Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty.

A takeover is about to happen this weekend at Woldenberg Park.

The NCAA Men's Final Four Basketball Championship is returning to the Caesars Superdome and with it come a music festival with all of the same madness.

Along the Mississippi River you'll find the March Madness Music Festival. they're coming back after a hiatus, like many festivals, due to the COVID pandemic.

It's not easy bringing a big music festival like this to the Big Easy, but Warner Media in collaboration with local organizations, made it happen.

"We work very closely with the NCAA and the local organizing committee as well as our sponsors AT&T, Capitol One, and Coca Cola and we work for about 18 months to kind of find a location and then come up with a site plan, work with the local folks and we work together to design the footprint of the festival," said VP of live events for Warner Media, Rachel Downie.

The festival returns with the opportunity to show off all the city has to offer.

"This has been planned for over two years. So this is a big, big event, a big process to take this to come together but it's been exciting. It's been a long two years for a lot of folks I'm sure but we're excited to be here in the city of New Orleans. We have the opportunity with the NCAA and the teams and the city to shine this weekend so we're excited to be here and be able to do that," said Andre Plaisance, senior director of live entertainment Warner Media.

"We wanted to have a wide range of artists. So we're able to do that with Arcade Fire, have a local tie in with Preservation Jazz Hall. Saturday at Coca Cola with Khalid, a good lineup for them as well," he said.

"Tying it back into the NCAA , it'll be part of the bridge show which is in between the first and second semi final game. We'll be able to put it on the broadcast where people at home, watching the tv, will be able to experience the festival. Trombone Shorty Opening up on Sunday, very exciting. Grouplove, Macklemore and then closing out with Imagine Dragons with a nice fireworks show on the river," said Andre Plaisance, the senior director of live entertainment for Warner Media.

For years, the three-day fest has been free.

"It's an opportunity to come out here and enjoy themselves and listen to some great music throughout the weekend," Plaisance said.

But you do have to register to get in.

You will join 1500 other in enjoying the music, the food and the madness on the scene at March Madness Music festival.

"It should be a nice time for everyone," said Plaisance.

You must be 16 years or older to register for tickets but children are permitted with a parent or guardian.