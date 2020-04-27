NEW ORLEANS — Mosiah’s trombone is as big as he is, but that’s part of what makes it so special when he plays.



Jonas Chartock and his son Mosiah, AKA Trombone Mosi, are raising awareness for the Band Together Benefit supporting local musicians out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak and Stay at Home order.



Chartock and Mosiah play Fats Domino’s “Walking to New Orleans” from their front porch to support the online festival.



The Band Together Benefit hopes to raise enough money to supply every applicant with a grant of at least $500 to help them pay their rent, mortgage, utilities, medical bills or other expenses.



To donate and learn more, visit their website here.