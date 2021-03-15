New Orleans Nightcrawlers wins first Grammy award

"Thank you so much. This is crazy. We're here in New Orleans with all of our friends and fans. This is a win for New Orleans, it’s a win for the brass band culture,"

NEW ORLEANS — Music was spilling into the streets Sunday afternoon in New Orleans as two local Grammy nominees performed at The Broadside. The New Orleans Nightcrawlers and Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours joined forces for a concert and Grammy watch party. Both were nominated for 'Best Regional Roots Music Album.'

The New Orleans Nightcrawlers brass band won, making it their first Grammy award as a group.

"Thank you so much. This is crazy. We're here in New Orleans with all of our friends and fans. This is a win for New Orleans, it’s a win for the brass band culture," Trombonist Craig Klein said in the band's thank you speech.

"I've been picturing this moment the last two weeks in my head and its been wonderful, but nothing compared to this, to actually have it happen is beyond belief," tuba player, Matt Perrine said.

Members of the Nightcrawlers are in other bands too making this group more of a side hobby. That's why it took them 11 years to complete the now Grammy-winning album, Atmosphere.

"Hopefully this Grammy is going to help clear the way in our lives for us to do this a little more often, we’d all like to do that," Perrine said.

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours are a father and son duo who are still overjoyed with their first Grammy nomination recognizing their first album.

"It was pretty hard to believe, pretty surreal," the Dupuys said.

Because of COVID, these musicians couldn't go to the Grammy awards in Los Angeles. Instead, they watched the results roll in their home city. They hosted a joint watch party and concert at The Broadside next to the Broad Theater.