Institute for Marine Mammal Studies recognized for humane care

GULFPORT, Miss — The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport has shown us how a little love and care can help marine life.

Now the group is being awarded top honors and a worldwide designation for its commitment and care for marine life.

They are being granted a certification seal by American Humane. IMMS among the first to be awarded in the Gulf states region.

For decades, scientists there have rehabilitated and returned stranded whales, dolphins, rare sea turtles and other animals to the Gulf of Mexico.

Many of the mammals were injured after the BP oil spill and openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The facility is also open with presentations for the public and school tours seven days a week.

 For more information, click here

