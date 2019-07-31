NEW ORLEANS — Beignet lovers, now is your time! Cafe du Monde's new location in City Park is open.

The popular pastry shop's 10th location opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with a live band playing for the opening crowd.

Cafe du Monde had been serving beignets out of a food truck at City Park since January, after securing a space at the Casino Building.

They outbid the previous Casino Building tenant, Morning Call, after a lawsuit forced the city to redo the bidding process for the spot.

Morning Call, which opened in 1870, has yet to announce a new location

Renovations on the building to convert it into a new beignet parlor began last year, after the company secured a 10-year lease for the space.