Pastalaya and Andouille sticks recipes

NEW ORLEANS —
Throw Me Something Pastalaya
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. Zatarain’s andouille sausage, sliced half moons
- 1/2 lb. Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage
- 1/2 lb. chicken, boneless and cubed1 cup diced onion
- 1 ⁄ 2 cup diced celery
- 1 ⁄ 2 cup diced green bell pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano, chopped
- 1 ⁄4 cup tomato paste
- 1 lb. thin spaghetti, broken
- 5 cups chicken stock
- 1 ⁄4 cup parsley, chopped
- 1 ⁄ 2 cup sliced green onions
Directions
- In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat and add sausage, and chicken.
- Cook for 3 minutes then add onion, celery, and bell pepper, cooking for another 5 minutes.
- Stir in garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, red pepper flakes and oregano. Stir in tomato paste, then after 1 minute, stir in spaghetti and mix well.
- Add stock, stir and bring to a boil.
- Cover, reduce heat low and cook for 15 minutes.
- Remove from heat, and stir in parsley and green onions.
- Cover and let rest 5 minutes before serving.
Voodoo Sticks
Ingredients
- 1 lb. Zatarain’s Andouille
- 1 pre-made puff pastry sheet
- oil for frying
- bourbon cream cheese glaze
- Mardi Gras colored sugar
Directions
- Cut andouille into 2 even sized pieces. Pierce each piece with a skewer.
- Cut puff pastry into 4 even sized squares. Do this by first rolling out puff pastry to flatten a bit but still maintain the square shape. Then, cut the square into four sections.
- In a large skillet, preheat oil to 365 degrees.
- Wrap each piece of andouille with a square of dough. If dough is not sticky enough to seal on its own, you may wet your fingers with water to help it seal with a pinch.
- Fry in oil for 4-6 minutes, until golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel lined pan. Drizzle with bourbon cream cheese glaze, then garnish with purple, green and gold sugar.
Bourbon Cream Cheese
Ingredients
- 4 oz. cream cheese at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 3-4 Tbsp. bourbon
Directions
- Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of the bourbon together until smooth.
- Add more bourbon as needed to reach desired consistency.
- Store unused portion in the refrigerator for up to a week. Bring to room temperature before using.