x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Pastalaya and Andouille sticks recipes

Chef Kevin has some recipes for your Mardi Gras tailgating pleasure.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

NEW ORLEANS —

Throw Me Something Pastalaya 

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. Zatarain’s andouille sausage, sliced half moons
  • 1/2 lb. Zatarain’s Cajun Style Smoked Sausage 
  • 1/2 lb. chicken, boneless and cubed1 cup diced onion
  • 1 ⁄ 2 cup diced celery
  • 1 ⁄ 2 cup diced green bell pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano, chopped
  • 1 ⁄4 cup tomato paste
  • 1 lb. thin spaghetti, broken
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1 ⁄4 cup parsley, chopped
  • 1 ⁄ 2 cup sliced green onions

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat and add sausage, and chicken. 
  • Cook for 3 minutes then add onion, celery, and bell pepper, cooking for another 5 minutes. 
  • Stir in garlic, Creole seasoning, salt, red pepper flakes and oregano. Stir in tomato paste, then after 1 minute, stir in spaghetti and mix well. 
  • Add stock, stir and bring to a boil. 
  • Cover, reduce heat low and cook for 15 minutes. 
  • Remove from heat, and stir in parsley and green onions. 
  • Cover and let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Voodoo Sticks 

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. Zatarain’s Andouille
  • 1 pre-made puff pastry sheet
  • oil for frying
  • bourbon cream cheese glaze
  • Mardi Gras colored sugar

Directions

  • Cut andouille into 2 even sized pieces. Pierce each piece with a skewer.
  • Cut puff pastry into 4 even sized squares. Do this by first rolling out puff pastry to flatten a bit but still maintain the square shape. Then, cut the square into four sections.
  • In a large skillet, preheat oil to 365 degrees. 
  • Wrap each piece of andouille with a square of dough. If dough is not sticky enough to seal on its own, you may wet your fingers with water to help it seal with a pinch.
  • Fry in oil for 4-6 minutes, until golden brown.
  • Drain on a paper towel lined pan. Drizzle with bourbon cream cheese glaze, then garnish with purple, green and gold sugar.

Bourbon Cream Cheese

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. cream cheese at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 3-4 Tbsp. bourbon

Directions

  • Beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of the bourbon together until smooth. 
  • Add more bourbon as needed to reach desired consistency.
  • Store unused portion in the refrigerator for up to a week. Bring to room temperature before using.

RELATED: Chef Kevin Belton's smothered chicken and roasted asparagus recipes

RELATED: Recipe: Red Jambalaya by Chef Kevin Belton

In Other News

Boil water advisory issued in parts of New Orleans