National Zucchini Day | Zucchini & Carrot Bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray an 8x4” loaf pan. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.

In a separate large bowl, mix together granulated sugar and brown sugar until well combined. Add oil, applesauce, eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined.

Add raisins, carrots, zucchini and flour mixture to the liquid ingredient mixture and mix just until combined, do not over mix.

Pour mixture into prepared 8x4” pan.

Bake for 35 minutes, then carefully place a sheet of aluminum foil over the top of the loaf pan, in order to prevent over-browning.

Continue to bake for an additional 15 - 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Remove from oven and allow to cool in loaf pan for 5 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack and cool completely.