National Zucchini Day | Zucchini & Carrot Bread

NEW ORLEANS —
Zucchini & Carrot Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup packed light-brown sugar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp. unsweetened applesauce
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 cups raisins
- 3/4 cups carrots, peeled, finely shredded
- 3/4 cups zucchini, finely shredded
- Frosting (optional but really recommended)
- 3 Tbsp. butter softened
- 3 oz. cream cheese softened
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray an 8x4” loaf pan. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.
- In a separate large bowl, mix together granulated sugar and brown sugar until well combined. Add oil, applesauce, eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined.
- Add raisins, carrots, zucchini and flour mixture to the liquid ingredient mixture and mix just until combined, do not over mix.
- Pour mixture into prepared 8x4” pan.
- Bake for 35 minutes, then carefully place a sheet of aluminum foil over the top of the loaf pan, in order to prevent over-browning.
- Continue to bake for an additional 15 - 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool in loaf pan for 5 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack and cool completely.
- If desired, frost with frosting once the bread has cooled.
Frosting:
- Place softened butter and softened cream cheese into a mixing bowl.
- Using an electric mixer, beat together butter and cream cheese until smooth and fluffy.
- Add powdered sugar, salt and vanilla and continue to mix on medium speed until light and fluffy, approximately 3 minutes.
- Spread over cooled bread
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.