National Zucchini Day | Zucchini & Carrot Bread

Here's a recipe for all the zucchini lovers out there

Zucchini & Carrot Bread

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup packed light-brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 Tbsp. unsweetened applesauce
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cups raisins
  • 3/4 cups carrots, peeled, finely shredded
  • 3/4 cups zucchini, finely shredded
  • Frosting (optional but really recommended)
  • 3 Tbsp. butter softened
  • 3 oz. cream cheese softened
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Spray an 8x4” loaf pan. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.
  • In a separate large bowl, mix together granulated sugar and brown sugar until well combined. Add oil, applesauce, eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined.
  • Add raisins, carrots, zucchini and flour mixture to the liquid ingredient mixture and mix just until combined, do not over mix.
  • Pour mixture into prepared 8x4” pan. 
  • Bake for 35 minutes, then carefully place a sheet of aluminum foil over the top of the loaf pan, in order to prevent over-browning. 
  • Continue to bake for an additional 15 - 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
  • Remove from oven and allow to cool in loaf pan for 5 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack and cool completely. 
  • If desired, frost with frosting once the bread has cooled.

Frosting:

  • Place softened butter and softened cream cheese into a mixing bowl. 
  • Using an electric mixer, beat together butter and cream cheese until smooth and fluffy. 
  • Add powdered sugar, salt and vanilla and continue to mix on medium speed until light and fluffy, approximately 3 minutes. 
  • Spread over cooled bread

