Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Chinese Almond Cookies

If you've never had a Chinese almond cookie, then you're missing out! This is one cookie recipe you'll come back to over and over again.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — Chinese Almond Cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

2 1/2 tsp. almond extract

2 eggs, divided, one lightly beaten

30 whole almonds, blanched

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together butter, shortening, and sugar.

Add egg and almond extract and beat until well blended.

Add to flour mixture and mix well. Dough will be crumbly at this point.

Use fingers to form mixture into a dough, and then form dough into 2 rolls or logs that are 10 to 12 inches long in clear wrap.

Wrap and freeze for 20 minutes, this will make it easier to shape dough into circles.

Take a log and lightly score dough at 3/4-inch intervals so that you have 15 pieces and cut dough.

Roll each piece into a ball and place on a lightly-greased cookie tray, approximately 1 1/2-inches apart.

Add an almond in the center of each cookie and press down lightly. Repeat with remaining dough.

Brush each cookie lightly with a beaten egg. Bake for 15 minutes to 18 minutes, until golden brown.

Cool and enjoy or store in a sealed container.