Recipe: Chef Kevin's Lemon Chiffon Pie

It's light, it's airy, it's silky, and you're going to love it!

NEW ORLEANS — Lemon Chiffon Pie

60 vanilla wafer cookies

1/2 cup butter, melted

4 egg yolks

4 egg whites

1 Tbsp. lemon zest plus more for topping

1/4 cup lemon juice freshly squeezed

1 cup sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 cup cold water

1 Tbsp. unflavored gelatin

8 oz tub of Cool Whip

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, or plastic bag using a rolling pin, crush wafer cookies until finely crushed. Combine with melted butter and press firmly and evenly into pie dish. Bake crust for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

Add gelatin to cold water, mix to dissolve and set aside. In a double boiler on medium-high heat, place egg yolks, sugar, salt, lemon zest, and lemon juice in the bowl. Whisk constantly until the mixture turns an opaque color and slightly thickens, about 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and add gelatin, stirring until dissolved. Place in the fridge or freezer and allow to cool and thicken to curd like consistency.

In a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, beat egg whites until soft and stiff peaks form to make a meringue. Fold in meringue in two parts with lemon mixture. Do this slowly to keep the air of the egg whites. Place filling into cooled crust and top with Cool Whip. Place in the fridge for at least one hour before serving