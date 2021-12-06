x
Chef Kevin Belton's Winter Pear bars

Chef Kevin Belton has a recipe featuring the pear.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

NEW ORLEANS —

Winter Pear Bars

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 Tbsp. Wheat germ
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
  • 3/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. light brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract

    Filling
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. cardamom
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 4 cups pears, dices

Directions
 

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper
  • Whisk together flours, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Combine melted butter, sugars, and vanilla in a medium bowl. 
  • Add flour mixture and fold in until incorporated. 
  • Press dough evenly into bottom of prepared baking dish and bake for 18 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for 20 minutes.
  • To prepare filling, cook butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until it foams and then turns a deep brown, about 6 minutes. 
  • Pour browned butter into a glass measuring cup to cool slightly. Whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl; add flour, cinnamon, cardamom and salt and whisk until smooth. 
  • Gradually pour in cooled brown butter; whisk until completely blended. 
  • Fold in pears and pour filling over crust.
  • Bake for 40-45 minutes, until filling is puffed and golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Carefully lift parchment to remove bars from pan and place on a cutting board; cut into squares using a serrated knife. 
  • Store bars in a single layer in an airtight container in the refrigerator; let come to room temperature before serving.

