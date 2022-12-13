Holiday shipping deadlines for packages

If you're hoping to get gifts under someone else's tree by Dec. 24, check these deadlines twice.

NEW ORLEANS — With the holidays approaching quickly, there are some shipping deadlines you should know about if you’re hoping to get gifts under someone else’s tree by Christmas Eve.

Below, you’ll find the shipping deadlines from earliest to latest. That way, early birds and last-minute shoppers can figure out what works for them. Keep in mind, the longer you wait, the more it will cost you!

HOLIDAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE IF SHIPPED BY DECEMBER 14:

FedEx Ground for contiguous US, plus Alaska and Hawaii

SHIP BY DECEMBER 17TH:

USPS Retail Ground Service and USPS First-Class Mail Service

SHIP BY DECEMBER 19TH:

USPS Priority Mail Service

UPS Worldwide Expedited

UPS Ground Shipping (Check website for details, you may have to ship earlier depending on destination!)

SHIP BY DECEMBER 20:

UPS 3 Day Select

SHIP BY DECEMBER 21:

USPS Priority Mail Express to Alaska and Hawaii

UPS 2nd Day Air

SHIP BY DECEMBER 22:

UPS Next Day Air

SHIP BY DECEMBER 23:

USPS Priority Mail express to contiguous US