St. Tammany officials debunk rumors surrounding upcoming Slidell casino vote

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper called a press conference Wednesday to dispel misinformation circulating about the Camellia Bay casino vote.

He said, posts online have alleged that a vote ‘yes’ for the casino would open the door for other casinos elsewhere in the parish.

At the press conference, President Cooper read aloud from a letter received from the Gaming Control Board that spells out the part of the Louisiana Constitution that makes this untrue. Cooper, and the letter, say that any other casino that would want to come into St. Tammany Parish in the future would have to go through the same process, and go to a vote.

“That’s bogus. It’s baloney,” said Parish Councilman Michael Lorino.

“I’m not up here endorsing or not endorsing the casino. I’m up here right now to set the record straight.”

The vote for the $325 million dollar casino resort has been hotly contested. Commercials in favor of the vote, and against it, have pounded airwaves for weeks.

Signs and billboards have popped up from Pearl River to Covington. And there is an endless debate to be found on Facebook, both in groups and on public pages, from residents rallying behind the cause or against it.

Still, the Parish says, residents should not take information at face value.

“The facts are clear. There has never been any intention of multiple casinos in St. Tammany parish.

That is a misrepresentation of the truth,” said Lorino.

Neither Cooper nor Lorino would reveal how they’ll vote. Lorino says he’s in favor of residents making the decision.

Cooper says he’s just hopeful voters aren’t believing what isn’t true.

“There’s one issue on the ballot. One issue on the ballot. And we ask that our citizens get all of the facts before voting. And that’s what our intention has been from day one,” said Cooper.

“This gaming proposition on the December 11th ballot is solely about one specific location in Slidell.

IF approved, this does not authorize any casino to operate in St. Tammany Parish.”