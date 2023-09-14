Shell to keep Gulf of Mexico operations in New Orleans, move to new building near river

The move is a big win for New Orleans business as Shell’s 800 local employees will move to the River District in a brand new building.

NEW ORLEANS — Shell will move its New Orleans-based Gulf of Mexico operations headquarters from Poydras Street to a location in a planned development near the Mississippi River in late 2024 or early 2025 it was announced to the public Thursday.

The move is a big win for New Orleans business as Shell’s 800 local employees will move to the River District in a brand new building instead of following many energy companies that have moved to Texas. It’s also a win for the planned development in the currently vacant area next to the Morial Convention Center.

“This is an exciting announcement that further solidifies the long standing and successful relationship between Louisiana and Shell,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "This is a significant investment in the city and our state, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in turning this concept into reality.

Shell will bring a large tenant with a solid foundation to the location along with the 800 employees who will have exposure to the planned shops and restaurants.

“We have been an integral part of the community and the working coast...and we are committing to stay here with a new building,” said Colette Hirstius, Shell’s Senior Vice President for the Gulf of Mexico.

Shell will move from the Hancock Whitney Building, which was formerly known as One Shell Square.