LIVINGSTON, La. — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder after five people were fatally shot in two parishes.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people were found dead near Courtney Road around 9 a.m. Saturday in Livingston Parish.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Summer Ernest, 17-year-old Tanner Ernest and 43-year-old Billy Ernest.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Dakota Theriot. The vehicle Theriot is believed to be in is described as a 2004 Dodge pick-up truck, gray on the top, silver on the bottom with the license plate number of C583809.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the case is also connected to a homicide investigation in Ascension Parish. According to WBRZ, two people were killed on Church Point Road in St. Amant.