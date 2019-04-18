NEW ORLEANS — The threat of severe weather hit Thursday at a time that's usually a busy time for Catholics.



Traditionally, many of them attend church on Holy Thursday, even though it's not a Holy Day of Obligation.

Archbishop Aymond says he had no plans to cancel Holy Thursday Mass at St. Louis Cathedral Wednesday at 7 p.m., but he said that any parish that feels like the weather would be a danger for parishioners, can cancel.

Earlier Wednesday the archbishop carried out a relatively new Holy Thursday tradition at Orleans Parish Prison.

It was a ceremony that brought tears to the eyes of some of the inmates. Archbishop Gregory Aymond celebrated mass inside of Orleans Parish Prison.



Then, in keeping with what Jesus did for his disciples on the night of the Last Supper, he kneeled before the men and women inmates and washed their feet.



"I think it's important that we don't forget the prisoners and Jesus certainly washed the feet of people of his own time. It just seems to me that this is a good opportunity to remind them that, as we talk about the sufferings and death of Jesus, we're aware of them being out of sight but not out of mind," said Archbishop Aymond.



The archbishop says told the inmates that Jesus washed the feet of Judas who was his betrayer, and Peter who denied him, and that is a symbol of forgiveness and a reminder that Christians are called to serve others .



"It's humbling for me to do it. I think they feel a sense of humility but I, I truly see as I'm doing it and I look up, I really do see the face of Christ," he said.



The imprisoned men and women earn the privilege of being at the special service for good behavior. It is the third year for the special mass.



"The archbishop is a man of great spiritual healing, and I think he touched them. I think he, he related a story today to them about how Jesus helped other people, so how can you not be touched by that," said Orleans Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

Even though Holy Thursday is not a Holy Day of Obligation, if you still want to go to mass but are concerned about the weather, the Archbishop reminds everyone that mass will be live on WLAE and also live streamed on the internet.

https://nolacatholic.org/