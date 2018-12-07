The man accused of abusing and neglecting a champion race horse will serve no jail time, thanks to a ruling on Tuesday by Judge Alonzo Harris in the 27th Judicial District Court in Opelousas.

Jermaine Dwayne Doucet of Opelousas was charged with one count of felony cruelty to animals in connection with the horse's death. He appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty, but the exact charge remained unclear.

The ruling outraged animal activists who had been monitoring the case and were present in the courtroom for the sentencing.

"Of the possible one-10 year sentence and $5,000-$25,000 fine, he gave Doucet 1 year hard labor, SUSPENDED and no fine or court costs," Doll Stanley, of the group In Defense of Animals, wrote in an email. "Doucet was ordered (one year) probation in lieu of the jail sentence. This is an absolute disgrace."

The group is based out of California.

According to the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Department, Dr. Drip was a champion racehorse credited with multiple wins in the racing world, including the Magnolia Stakes. He was found on June 20, 2017, severely malnourished, with saddle sores and rampant maggot infestation, in a field inside the Opelousas city limits.

Animal Control Supervisor Stacy McKnight said the horse was in such bad condition that he had to be euthanized.

"It was my decision to put (Dr. Drip) down," McKnight told The Daily World at the time. "I just didn't want to see him suffer any more. To prevent things like this from happening, it boils down to people getting involved,"

A memorial was held a few days after Dr. Drip's death to honor his racing legacy. Animal-rights supporters attended, vowing to keep tabs on the case and bring Doucet to justice. McNight provided a brief but emotional eulogy for Dr. Drip, who she said earned $254,123 during his four-year racing career.

She described Dr. Drip as a competitive horse, characterized by his "long legs and will to win."

"For an animal who was once known by so many, he died in front of so few," she said in 2017. "He was deserving of a better fate. How did this happen to such an amazing animal?"

Louisiana Humane Society executive director Jeff Dorson, one of about 50 people who attended the memorial, called Dr. Drip's case, "the worst case of animal abuse that I have ever read about."

"Dr. Drip's tormentor poured battery acid on his back and neglected him so severely that he was eaten alive by maggots," said Fleur Dawes, communications director for In Defense of Animals. "Over 11,000 In Defense of Animals supporters called for strict sentencing in this tragic case, but the perpetrator was let off without even a slap on the wrist.

"Law enforcement and district attorneys do a fantastic job of catching and prosecuting the criminals, but judges are letting down the public and failing to bring criminals to justice."

McKnight said Doucet was not the only one responsible for the horse's demise. She said she believes others who saw the horse and failed to act are just as liable.

"Four adult men passed this horse every day to take care of their own and chose to do nothing," she said. "There was a whole lot more to this case. Numerous people passed this. If not for Good Samaritans, he would have just died in the worthless field."

