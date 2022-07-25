Entergy follows City Council, will not turn people's power off due to high costs

The company said they agree with City Council and will not turn people's power off due to high costs.

NEW ORLEANS — Energy company Entergy announced Monday they will not shut people's power off for the next three months due to high costs.

High energy bills are due to the skyrocketing price of natural gas and the shutoff at the Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant, combined with scorching summer temperatures.

A/C’s are running overtime, and they're running up bills.

Patrick Williams spoke after paying this month’s energy bill, which saw him fork out $268. He said last month his energy bill was $125.

“Gas is high, food is high, it impacts me because you know feeding the family,” Williams said.

“It's either put the lights on or starve,” Williams said.

Williams said he didn’t use any more electricity this month compared to last.

Eric Smith Associate Director of the Tulane Energy Institute said the Ukraine-Russian war along with sanctions is contributing to high prices.

"Half the battle is finding the stuff in the ground, and getting it out of the ground safely and officially,” Smith said.

The New Orleans City Council is set to take up the moratorium on power shutoffs at Tuesday’s meeting.

"We are very sensitive to the challenges our customers are facing during this historic period of inflation, rising national energy costs, and record electricity usage. We are aligned with the Council on the need to provide assistance and will implement the Council’s shut-off moratorium," Entergy said in a statement.

This will give customers some wiggle room, at least until November. Williams said more needs to be done for those struggling to make ends meet.

"People shouldn’t have to go through that every day, with stress on them, trying to see where they’re going to get the money from to pay their bill,” Williams said.