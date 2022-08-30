Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip

Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped five-months ago and is no in U.S. custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.

Sister Suellen travelled to the small West African country of Burkina Faso in 2014, where she established a church and medical clinic. At the time she was kidnapped, the U.S. congregational leader for the Marianites, told Eyewitness News there were five people in the house when men ransacked the home and torched their truck. Sister Suellen was the only one taken.

Armed groups, some with extremist ties have overrun large parts of the territory where sister Suellen's mission was located.

Five-months ago, Eyewitness News spoke to Sister Ann and Sister Renee Daigle, at the time they said, "They believed that there were more than 10 men, we know that they were armed. We know that sister Suellen was in her room, probably sleeping and that she was taken and blind-folded, without shoes, without her cell phone.”

The Marinates of Holy Cross confirming 83-year-old sister Suellen is safe and in U.S. Custody, but would not comment further, to protect her safety.

WWL political analyst Clancy Dubos and Sister Suellen sat on the board of directors of Holy Cross High School together, saying, “I remember her as someone who was very engaged and very concerned a very active board member.”

He went on to say, “She was just a terrific person to know. We really were just so distraught when she was kidnapped… everyone is very thrilled to hear this news that she is safe.”

Sr. Ann Lacour told the Clarion Herald Newspaper that she had spoken to Sister Suellen by telephone. Sister Ann says Sister Suellen is worn out, but alive and safe, and that is all that matters.

Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was kidnapped from her convent in Burkina Faso, Africa, on April 5, has been found alive and is safe after five months of captivity, said Marianite Sister Ann Lacour, congregational leader of the Marianites. ... MORE TO COME!#clarionherald pic.twitter.com/EJcMYkG4Cz — Clarion Herald (@ClarionHerald) August 30, 2022