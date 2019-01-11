NEW ORLEANS — All Catholic Cemeteries in New Orleans will host special blessings of the graves Friday for All Saints Day to encourage prayer and remembrance for the deceased.

Special masses will be celebrated at all Catholic Churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and several cemeteries will host Mass to observe the Holy Day. Below is a list of Mass and Blessing of the Graves.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond will celebrate Mass at 11 am at St. Louis Cemetery No 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans.

All Saints Day is observed annually on Nov. 1

St. Louis Cemeteries

Blessing of the graves and light refreshments to follow.

Blessing of the graves in St. Louis Cemetery #1 and St. Louis Cemetery #2 will be at 2:00 p.m. and 2:15 respectively.

St. Patrick Cemeteries

Blessing of the graves will begin at 1:00 p.m.

St. Roch Cemeteries

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Roch Cemetery #1 followed by the Blessing of the Graves.

St. Vincent De Paul Cemeteries Soniat Street

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 11:30 a.m.

St. Joseph Cemeteries

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 12:00 p.m.

St. Charles Cemeteries

Luling, La.

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Holy Savior Mausoleum in St. Charles Cemetery.

St. Pius X Cemetery

Crown Point, La.

Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church followed by the Blessing of the Graves at St. Pius X Mausoleum.

St. Gertrude Cemetery

Des Allemands, La.

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by Blessing of the Graves at St. Gertrude Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

Mennonite Cemetery

Des Allemands, La.

Blessing of the graves will be at 11:30 a.m.

St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery

Destrehan, La.

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 4:00 p.m. in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

St. John the Baptist Cemetery

Edgard, La.

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church followed by, Blessing of the Graves in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

St. Patrick Cemetery

Port Sulphur, La.

Blessing of the graves at St. Jude Cemetery will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Mass will begin at 12:00 noon in St. Patrick Church followed by a procession to St. Patrick Cemetery for the Blessing of the Graves.

Blessing of the graves at Our Lady of Good Harbor will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery

Taft, La.

Blessing of the graves in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery will begin at noon (weather permitting).

Our Lady of Prompt Succor

Westwego, La.

Mass will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by Blessing of the graves in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

St. Mary's and St. Bartholomew Cemetery

Algiers, La.

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church followed by the Blessing of the graves

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery

Belle Chasse, La.

Mass will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Blessing of the graves will begin at 9:30 a.m.

St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery

Toca, La.

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church followed by the Blessing of the Graves.

St. Thomas and St. Martin De Porres Cemetery

Pointe A La Hache, La.

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 4:00 p.m. at St.Martin De Porres Cemetery.

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 5:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery

Mass will begin at St. Thomas Catholic Church after blessing of the graves at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.

St. Peter Cemetery

Reserve, La.

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Blessing of the Graves. Gumbo will be served at St. Peter School cafeteria after Blessing of the Graves.