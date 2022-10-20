Crime the biggest concern for New Orleans, Jefferson Parish residents, UNO Survey says

The crime problem is having a profound effect on the overall quality of life in Orleans compared to Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS — The UNO Survey Research Center revealed the results of its 2022 Quality of Life Survey and the findings show that crime is a concern for residents in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

Since 1986, the research center has polled registered voters in Orleans and Jefferson parishes, approximately every other year except in 2020 due to the pandemic, making this the first UNO Poll in four years.

The center polled 500 respondents in Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish from September 10 to 28.

According to Dr. Ed Chervenak, Director of the UNO Survey Research Center, while the quality of life in Jefferson Parish has declined slightly, the quality of life for Orleans residents has declined significantly by comparison.

“What we found in the study of 500 registered voters both in Orleans and 500 in Jefferson Parish is that, particularly for Orleans, the crime problem is having a profound effect on the quality of life in Orleans, that residents in the city are dissatisfied with life in New Orleans, and they say it has become the worst place to live over the last five years,” Chervenak says.

Chervenak also says over the past five years residents in both parishes have grown increasingly concerned with crime and safety, but according to the survey, Orleans residents are less confident that police in New Orleans can protect them.

“So, it is not just a matter of crime being out there and being fearful of crime, there is also this sense that nothing is being done to address it,” Chervenak says.

Key takeaways of the survey