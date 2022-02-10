1 wounded in shooting near halfway house in New Orleans

Around 6 a.m., a man who lived at the facility left the building. That's when the three suspects got out of the Honda and opened fire, wounding him several times.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for the people behind a Thursday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Photos released by the New Orleans Police Department show three suspects in hoodies. One of the photos shows a suspect opening fire.

The shooting happened outside the Volunteers of America Facility on St. Anthony Avenue.

According to NOPD, the suspects arrived at the facility around 5:22 a.m. Thursday in a 2020 Honda Accord.

Around 6 a.m., a man who lived at the facility left the building. That's when the three suspects got out of the Honda and opened fire, hitting the victim several times.

After wounding the man, the three suspects returned to the sedan and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

According to a Volunteers of America facility spokesperson, the man was waiting for a ride to work.

The facility is a residential re-entry center, where federal inmates who are nearing the completion of their sentences can transition back into society.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030," the NOPD statement said.