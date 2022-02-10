Arrested: Louisiana man allegedly molested child under his supervision

Brown was arrested and faces charges of molesting a juvenile. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Sheriff's deputies arrested a Louisiana man on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a child in his care, a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A complaint received in January by the TPSO sparked the investigation. That complaint said a girl under the age of 10 years was molested.

As deputies investigated the alleged molestation, one of the victim's relatives further explained the accusations made, and that information was consistent with the original allegations, according to police.

A Raceland resident,28-year-old James Kendell Brown, was named as a suspect. Investigators said the alleged incidents happened while the victim was left under Brown's supervision.

According to investigators, Brown was an acquaintance of the victim's family.

"A TPSO detective interviewed James Brown regarding the allegations that were made against him," the statement from TPSO said. "Brown admitted that there were times when the child was in his care, but denied the allegations."

Brown was arrested and faces charges of molesting a juvenile. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Brown was also arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender for an unrelated matter.