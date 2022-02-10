Deputy fired, faces battery charge after 'incident' at St. Tammany jail

The STPSO said the charge was in connection with “an incident” on Jan. 30 at the jail with an inmate.

COVINGTON, La. — A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing battery charges following an incident at the parish’s correctional center last month.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel Boyet, a 2-year employee who worked at the St. Tammany Parish Correction Center, was arrested Thursday on a count of simple battery. The STPSO said the charge was in connection with “an incident” on Jan. 30 at the jail with an inmate, though the department did not share any additional details.

“St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and determined a crime had been committed by Boyet during an incident in the Correctional Center with an inmate,” a statement from STPSO said. “As a result, Boyet was issued a summons for a simple battery charge.”

The sheriff’s office said Boyet was fired due to the “incident.”

“This administration has shown over and over that we do not condone unethical or criminal activity by an employee and uncalled behavior like this will never be acceptable,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will not tolerate it and anyone who does not exhibit the professionalism and ethics expected of them as a sworn deputy will be delt with appropriately.”