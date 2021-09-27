10 indicted, charged in killing of 12-year-old girl at grad party

“Todriana would have turned 13 this month if not for the senseless actions of these young men,” said Williams.

NEW ORLEANS — Ten people have been indicted in a party shooting in May where 12-year-old Todriana Peters was killed.

Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced the indictments Monday. All 10 of those indicted were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, and two other attempted second-degree murder counts.

Williams said the shootout appeared to be retaliatory gunfire from an earlier shootout.

“Todriana would have turned 13 this month if not for the senseless actions of these young men,” said Williams.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 500 block of Delery Street. Two teenage men were also struck.

A cousin of Peters said that the two of them stopped at the house on Delery to recharge their phones and planned to be there only a short time, but a car rounded the corner and shots rang out.

A woman at the party tied a towel around Peters’ leg in an effort to stop the bleeding, but the young girl died at the hospital a short time later.

Indicted were: Brodgerick Andrews, 17; Raquian Bell, 19; B-Jon Jarrow, 20; Ahmahj Lynch, 21; Samuel Mack, 18; Albert Major 20; Dorian Ratliff, 20; Tyrese Riley 20; Marcus Venible, 18; and Pernell Young, 20.