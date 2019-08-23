NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with more than two dozen vehicle burglaries across New Orleans East last month.

The New Orleans Police Department said the unnamed teenager was arrested Friday on warrants for simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

Investigators say the teen was identified as a suspect after stealing a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate KHY9605. Police say the SUV was used during several burglaries on June 22 in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard.

Two days after those burglaries, the NOPD asked for the public's help to identify several men wanted for multiple crimes in the city using the stolen Ford Explorer and a white Ford F-150. The pickup truck had a Louisiana license plate C575273.

The teen was connected to burglaries in the following locations:

5700 block of Crowder Blvd (four incidents)

4900 block of Chantilly Drive

11227 block of Fernley Drive

6800 block of Norwood Court (four incidents)

6880 block of Mayo Blvd (two incidents)

6800 block of Farwood Drive (two incidents)

10100 block of South I-10 Service Road (five incidents)

7400 block of Farwood Drive

11200 block of Lake Forest Blvd

11200 block of Winrock Drive (two incidents)

7000 block of Lake Barrington Drive

7200 block of Lake Barrington Drive

6900 block of Lake Barrington Drive

Anyone with information about any of these reported thefts is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822.

