Crime

17-year-old arrested with weapons, narcotics in home accused in dozens of burglary cases across New Orleans

Police found narcotics, weapons a ski mask and gloves inside the teenager's home.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Local police and U.S. Marshals arrested a teenager accused of armed robbery and several other crimes across New Orleans.

According to NOPD, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Tuesday in connection with a January armed robbery in Lower Garden District, near Magazine Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police found a handgun, an AR-15 style assault rifle, armor-piercing rifle ammunition, ski masks, gloves, and 97 Ecstasy pill in a bag after searching the 17-year-old's home.

Police did not identify the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The teenager was booked and charged with having schedule I narcotics for distribution, having a firearm while having narcotics, and two counts of having a weapon as a juvenile.

He's wanted in connection with these incidents, police said.

  • Two counts relative to simple burglary and two counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District
  • Five counts relative to simple burglary, two counts relative to attempted simple burglary of vehicle and three counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District
  • Three counts relative to simple burglary and three counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District
  • One count relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District
  • Two counts relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District
  • One count relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District
  • Twelve counts relative to simple burglary and 12 counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the Second District
  • Three counts Relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District
  • One count relative to illegal possession of stolen things in the Sixth District
  • Two counts relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

Anyone with additional information on any of these crimes is asked to Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867. 

