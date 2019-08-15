BATON ROUGE, La. — Two former fraternity brothers are free after serving time for misdemeanor hazing in connection with the alcohol poisoning death of a Louisiana State University student in 2017.

WBRZ-TV reports that East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's office records show that Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Isto were released from jail Sunday.

Each pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing in connection with the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver of Roswell, Georgia, at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

According to authorities, Gruver was forced to participate in a hazing trivia game while pledging to the Phi Delta Theta. During the trivia game, which members called "bible study," pledges were forced to recite the Greek alphabet and answer questions about the fraternity.

But if they answered wrong, they were forced to drink high proof alcohol.

Gruver’s autopsy revealed his blood alcohol level was at 0.495. Alcohol and drug abuse experts tell us that a BAC of 0.4 can kill you.

Each was sentenced July 26 to the maximum 30 days in prison with credit for time served, plus a $100 fine.

Matthew Naquin was convicted July 17 of negligent homicide. He could get up to five years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 16.

Louisiana passed tough anti-hazing laws last year.

