Two men shot and another robbed in three separate crimes over weekend

He sustained four gunshot wounds to his torso and one to the leg. Paramedics brought the man to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot and another robbed in three separate crimes over the weekend in New Orleans, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states that on Saturday at about 12:08 p.m., a 51-year-old man was washing his car in the 3400 block of Loyola Avenue in the West Lake Forest area when he was shot.

Hours later in the Plum Orchard area, a 31-year-old man was shot by two men in the 4800 block of Werner Drive. According to the article, the men ran up to the victim and started shooting. The man returned fire and the two men ran away.

His condition is not known at the moment.

Early Saturday morning another 31-year-old man was robbed and car-jacked in The Lower Garden District. According to the article, police said at about 3:00, in the 2000 block of Camp Street, four men approached and physically assaulted the victim taking his belongings and his car and driving off down St. Andrew Street.

At the moment there are no suspects in custody and the motives for each of the crimes are not known.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes in asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.