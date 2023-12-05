Two women die at hospital after shooting on North Claiborne Ave.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the Tremé neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two women are dead following an early morning shooting on North Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on Friday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the Tremé neighborhood. Officers arriving at the scene found two women who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics took both women to the hospital, where they both later died from their injuries.

The NOPD said investigators are still gathering evidence and information to identify possible suspects and a motive for the shooting. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine their official cause of death and release their identity at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Chris Puccio at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Balloons and flowers are now outside Da Hookah Joint / Addiction Coffee House. Two young women were shot in this area early this morning. pic.twitter.com/J7tfAbxPso — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) May 12, 2023