School has buses stolen from their campus

The buses were taken from a lot Thursday. The school asked parents to pick up the children themselves.

NEW ORLEANS — Three school buses used to transport students of Lycee Francais students were stolen Thursday, the school and NOPD reported.

The buses were taken from the 1800 block of Monroe Street, the site of the school's 3rd-7th grade classes.

The head of the school's transportation department sent out an urgent email to parents asking them to pick up their children in person from the school sites.

"If you are unable to pick up your child at dismissal time, we will offer free after care until 6 p.m.," said the message.

The NOPD confirmed that the buses were reported stolen at 2:15 p.m.

They are investigating.