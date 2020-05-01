NEW ORLEANS — A trio of overnight shootings in New Orleans injured four people, NOPD officials said.

The first reported shooting happened near the intersection of General DeGaulle and Garden Oaks drives in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

One person was injured in that shooting, and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

The second shooting of the night happened around 11:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Kansas Street, only a few blocks from where the first shooting was reported.

Police said two people were shot.

A final overnight shooting was reported near the intersection of Laharpe and North Tonti streets in the Seventh Ward. NOPD officials confirmed the third shooting just after midnight.

One person was shot, police said.

Authorities have not given any additional details about the three shootings.

No suspect information or possible motive was released for them. It is unclear if any of the shootings were related.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about any of the shootings to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

