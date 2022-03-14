4 people injured in 2 separate shootings: NOPD

Police say the first incident happened in the Third District around 1:33 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings where four adult males suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say the first incident happened in the Third District around 1:33 a.m. Officers said they responded to a call reporting shots fired near St. Roch Avenue and Benefit Street after a verbal altercation escalated.

When officers arrived, they found three adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

The second incident took place in the Seventh District, according to the NOPD.

NOPD officers say an adult male arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:58 a.m. Investigators say the man was shot in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard.