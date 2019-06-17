NEW ORLEANS — It was a tense scene in Uptown New Orleans Monday morning, as NOPD Second District Officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at a drug store near Prytania and Upperline Streets.

Police said two men barged into the 24-hour CVS just after 6 a.m. on Monday and demanded property at gunpoint.

"They encountered two perpetrators who were armed," NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said. "An exchange of gunfire occurred at that time."

Three officers fired their weapons, hitting both of the suspects. One of the officers was also hit during the shootout, in the upper left shoulder.

They arrested one man at the scene. Police took a second suspect into custody following a two-hour long manhunt in the surrounding neighborhood. He was apparently hiding in the backyard of a house in 1100 block of Lyons Street, a couple of blocks from the store.

Neighbor Tom Niddrie said he heard the suspect in his yard as well, near Coliseum and Robert streets.

"Like somebody was in the backyard, trying to jump over the fence or get underneath a tarp," Niddrie said.

Police quickly arrived at Niddrie's home after he called 911.

"They were all with their guns drawn in front of the house," Niddrie said. "It's a little unsettling. But, I kind of knew something happened and they were looking for somebody."

Police found blood in the Niddrie's backyard.

"It's just really scary to know that someone hurt someone else, especially someone on duty, can be so close to my family just scares me," Marileah Niddrie said.

Police said the injuries to the officer and both suspects are not life threatening.

"I'm grateful that no one sustained as we know of, right now, any serious injury," Ferguson said.

Police asked media not to release the names of the suspects for now. They arrested an 18 and 26-year-old. Both men face attempted murder of a police officer and armed robbery with a gun charges.

Police have not yet released the name of the injured officer.