Anonymous donor doubles reward for info on teen's Christmas killing $10,000 offered for tips

NEW ORLEANS — Det. Leonard Bendy can easily rattle off the basic facts about the shooting that killed 14-year-old Jamere Alfred.

But now, weeks have passed without a clue as to who did it or why.

“We are currently seeking any possible information. Any detail. No detail is too small,” he said Wednesday as Crimestoppers announced a $10,000 reward in the case.

“It does not matter how small, how minute you may think that information is. I can tell you from personal experience in a homicide investigation, every little detail matters,” police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “And this family should not have to go through this.”

By all accounts, Jamere was an innocent victim.

The football player and drummer was running an errand with family at the Walgreens on Bullard Avenue on Christmas night when someone drove up and opened fire on their car.

Jamere was killed.

An anonymous donor gave Crimestoppers $5,000 to increase the reward money to $10,000.

Jamere’s parents hope it will get someone talking.

“Anybody that knows anything … like Chief Ferguson said, any detail, we’re asking that you please step forward and give that information to the authorities,” John Alfred, Jamere’s father said.

His mother said if nothing else, family members who were with her son the night of the shooting need to say something.

“We want the truth. Jamere was with family that knows the truth,” Larisha Alfred said. “And that’s what we’re looking for. The truth.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You do not have to give your name to get the cash reward.

