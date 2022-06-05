Arrest made after 2 dead, 4 wounded in New Orleans East shooting

Alex Madison was booked on at least one murder charge in connection with a shooting in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is in custody following a shooting in New Orleans East that left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday.

The New Orleans Police Department said that 38-year-old Alex Madison was booked on at least one murder charge in connection with a shooting in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the area around 2:14 p.m. after receiving calls of shots fired in the area. At the scene, officers found one person who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took another wounded person to a hospital where they later died.

A witness told WWL-TV off-camera that he saw multiple men shooting from the breezeway that connects a parking lot to a strip-mall with apartments in the back.

There were at least 99 evidence markers at the scene, making dozens of shell casings.

The police department said it later learned that four other adult men arrived at hospitals shortly later with gunshot wounds.

"These beefs are escalating," New Orleans Council member Oliver Thomas said. "No matter where they see, who they're looking for, no matter what time of day it is."

"They're actively hunting down the people they want to shoot and kill. And that's crazy," Thomas added. "And we've got to get them off the street. "

The NOPD said Saturday that the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and officers are trying to identify additional suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Jameson Diesburg at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.