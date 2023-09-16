Asia Davis' ex-boyfriend now charged with first-degree murder

NOLA.com reports a grand jury upped the charge to first-degree murder In a hearing last week.

NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Little Woods has been charged with first-degree murder, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate

Henry Talley Jr. allegedly shot Asia Davis and then ran over her body with an SUV in May.

Talley was initially booked for second-degree murder.

NOLA.com reports a grand jury upped the charge to first-degree murder In a hearing last week.

Talley is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Twice – before her death – she called 911 for help. Dispatch records show on April 6 and April 18, her calls were downgraded. On both occasions, it took NOPD 12 hours to respond, and both calls were marked “gone on arrival.”



