Arrest made in attempted robbery that left ATF agent seriously injured

The agent fell from the third floor of a place in Algiers when guns were drawn.

NEW ORLEANS — A man suspected in the armed robbery of an ATF agent that left the agent seriously injured has been arrested after nearly a month-long search, the agency said Thursday.

Michael Lott, 49, was taken into custody. The ATF and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force said the arrest came as a result of a tip from Crimestoppers.

A $20,000 reward had been offered.

The agent was injured on August 30 as part of an operation conducted in Algiers.

According to the ATF, Lott was part of an investigation of suspected firearms and drug violations.