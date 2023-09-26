19-year-old Northshore man arrested in fatal shooting of his mother.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Johnathan Payne Kliebert following the fatal shooting of his mother in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says TPSO received a 911 call from Kliebert at 1:45 a.m. claiming he had shot and killed his mother at their Ponchatoula residence on Sisters Road and was at the hospital wanting to turn himself in.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies found 46-year-old Ashley Kliebert in her bedroom fatally wounded by gunshot to her head.

According to the TPSO report, Kliebert said he awoke in an angry state, brandished a shotgun, and killed his mother and her dog, both of which were asleep in the bed.

Kliebert is currently incarcerated in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was charged with one count on each of the following:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery (with a gun)

Cruelty to Animals

Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

*All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.