Baby, 4-year-old among the 4 wounded in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — Four people including a teenager, 4-year-old and baby were wounded in a shooting on LaPalco Boulevard Wednesday night.

A 34-year-old man, a 15-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 10-month-old baby were all wounded in the shooting, according to JPSO. Police say the man and the 4-year-old are in serious condition while the teenager and baby's wounds are not life threatening.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lapalco Boulevard, near Ames Boulevard.

The 34-year-old man told deputies that a silver SUV pulled up beside his vehicle and opened fire on them, according to JPSO. Despite his wounds, the 34-year-old was able to drive to the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive in the shooting.