Bay St. Louis community mourning after mass shooting killed two teens

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — One day after a teenager opened fire at a prom after party, killing two and injuring 4 others, the community is finding ways to support students and families.

“They were amazing kids and our hearts go out to their parents. To the ones we lost and our hearts go out to the parents who still have their children because it’s going to be a long process for everyone involved to go through the healing process and to mend that and I don’t know if you ever completely get over it, but [it’s important] for us to be part of that and to help them and support them,” Superintendent of Hancock County School District Rhett Ladner, said.

The party was on Old Blue Meadow Road. The incident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning. Ladner says they’re mourning the tragedy, and will soon look to solutions.

“We always hope we can grow from everything, in the negative, in the hurt in the pain and suffering, that we can be better in what we do,” Lander said. “This wasn’t an event that happened in our schools and it involved our students, so how do we protect them even when they’re not in schools?”

Before looking for answers, they’re coming together to support each other and mourn, as they face upcoming milestones without two of their own, and while four are still recovering.

“As we go forward we’re going to put things in place to celebrate the life of their classmates but also all the classmates who were involved. We want to celebrate everyone and make sure we remember them and honor them and also bring closure for our kids. Everyone mourns in their own way,” Ladner said.

16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper and 18-year-old De-Arresi ‘DD’ Smith were killed. Smith was set to graduate later this month.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting. Bay St. Louis Police have arrested 19-year-old Cameron Brand in connection to the incident. He is being held on $3 million bond and is charged as of now, with six counts of aggravated assault.