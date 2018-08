NEW ORLEANS – A man on a bike was shot while riding in the Seventh Ward late Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:17 p.m. near St. Anthony and North Tonti streets. Police say a man riding on a bicycle on North Rocheblave Street said he heard an argument and gunshots rang out.

The man on the bike was shot in both legs and was taken to a Jefferson Parish hospital.

Police did not provide any further details about the shooting.

