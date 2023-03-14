Bogalusa man arrested after high-speed chase in Washington Parish

Officers said 47-year-old Jason Warner accelerated up to approximately 100 miles per hour.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A Bogalusa man was arrested on Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says the chase started when an officer saw 47-year-old Jason Warner speeding on Highway 62. When the officer pursued Warner, he turned east onto Highway 10 and accelerated up to approximately 100 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, Warner drove on the shoulder of the road passed two cars and a log truck, according to investigators. He then allegedly refused to stop for the deputy until he turned onto YACC Road.

When Warner arrived at YACC Road, he exited the vehicle, and the officer took him into custody.

Warner was booked on several charges and taken to the Washington Parish Jail.

“It is inconceivable to the average citizen for anyone to drive on a public highway in such a careless manner,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “The safety of every other motorist was in jeopardy due to Warner’s reckless behavior. I’m pleased that our deputy was able to remove him from the road. Perhaps a little time in the jail will benefit him.”

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said Warner was booked on the following charges:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Aggravated flight from an officer

Speeding

Driving on the shoulder of the highway

Passing in no passing zones

other traffic offenses