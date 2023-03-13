Woman arrested after car chase with JPSO ends in crash in front of sheriff's office

During the car chase, the woman rammed two-officer units.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A woman was arrested after a 14-mile car chase with Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies that spanned both sides of the river ends.

The chase started in Metairie and ended just off the Westbank Expressway near the JPSO bureau.

JPSO Public Information Jason Rivarde tells WWL-TV deputies responded to a shoplifting call in the 3700 block of Veterans Blvd in Metairie. A man was arrested at that scene and later released. A woman fled in a vehicle.

During the car chase, the woman rammed two-officer units. She led officers through Metairie onto Pontchartrain Expressway, over the Crescent City Connection, and ended on Maple Avenue. The woman is now in custody and was placed on a stretcher at the scene and put into an EMS unit.

Rivarde says no one was injured, adding the woman was taken by the EMS unit for medical clearance, which he says is typical when there's a crash.

This is the second chase in three days. Saturday night, a woman stole a police cruiser from a Louisiana State Trooper at the scene of a wreck.

In that incident, a State Trooper was investigating a wreck near the intersection of Clearview and Veterans when a woman unrelated to the crash jumped into the vacant police cruiser and took off westbound on Veterans.

Another trooper who was also at the scene started chasing her. She wrecked the cruiser near the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet just before the I-10.

Nobody was injured in this incident.

Just arrived to Maple and Westbank Expwy where a car chase came to a head just in front of the JPSO bureau. pic.twitter.com/xg6WpCHot0 — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) March 13, 2023

This gray unmarked unit was hit during the incident. pic.twitter.com/VjQgXXt147 — Alyssa Curtis (@AlyssaNCurtis) March 13, 2023